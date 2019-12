State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi spoke about Pragya Thakur's airline's seat row. In a brazen display of VIP culture, BJP's Pragya Thakur engaged in a brawl with her co-passengers on board over the allotment of a seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight. The BJP MP refused to move from a seat and insisted on sitting despite being requested by restless passengers, thus delaying and holding back the plane for 45 minutes.