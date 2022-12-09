Congress Stalemate Over Himachal CM Post Continues As Key Meeting Commences

Congress was in disarray on Friday over finding the next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Chaos within party ranks reached such a point that Congress had to postpone its legislature party meeting several times before the key meet finally commenced late evening.

Republic TV has learned that Pratibha Singh, the frontrunner for the CM post till Friday morning, is now out of the race and is batting for her son Vikramidtya Singh to be made the Chief Minister.

Vikramidtya Singh, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son, is the sitting Congress MLA from Shimla (Rural). He retained his seat by defeating his nearest rival Ravi Kumar Mehta of the BJP by 13,860 votes.

"The Congress is all set to form the government according to the poll trends, and the new dispensation will fulfill all the promises it made to the people," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Pratibha Singh, Virbhadra Singh's widow, dwelled on her late husband's legacy in Himachal Pradesh.

"Virbhadra Singh Ji's legacy cannot be not ignored in Himachal because it was on his name that we fought the election. We brought forward the 'Virbhadra Model' and I think this was the main reason people of the state voted for the party," she said.



Vikramaditya Singh hopeful with High Command



Pratibha Singh and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya further told Republic TV that while the final decision will be taken by the top leadership, the opinion of the party MLAs will be listened to. "The decision by the High Command will be taken by keeping all opinions, including political equations and 2024 elections, in perspective."



Virbhadra Singh was six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress leader died last year.



Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal CM race



Meanwhile, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress' election committee, has also emerged as one of the candidates in the fray for the chief ministerial post.

He said he has the support of a lot of Congress MLAs.

On Friday, Sukhu said, "I am not a CM candidate. I am a disciplined soldier and worker of the Congress party and an MLA. Party high command's decision will be final."

Sources say the final decision on the next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister will be taken by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.