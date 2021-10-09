Congress State Chiefs To Observe 3-hour 'maun Vrat' On Oct 10 Against Lakhimpur Violence

The Congress has asked all its state and Union Territory chiefs to observe a three-hour ‘maun vrat’ on Monday, October 10 as part of their protest demanding the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra amid the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The 'maun vrat' will be observed between 10 am and 1 pm outside Raj Bhavans or central government offices on Monday. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu is already observing 'maun' since Friday night when he reached Uttar Pradesh. He also observed a hunger strike, which was withdrawn the following day after accused Ashish Mishra went to the police for interrogation.

The party has decided to hold a Maun Vrat across the country on Monday, the 11th of October between 10 am to 1 pm demanding the immediate sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Mishra Teni & immediate arrest of all culprits.: Shri @kcvenugopalmp pic.twitter.com/7ZzyS1yqsl — Congress (@INCIndia) October 9, 2021

Taking a dig at the Congress' agitation, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said Sidhu's 'maun vrat' is actually beneficial for his party and the country.

The Opposition party is now aiming at nationwide agitation over the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy in which 8 people including four farmers were killed. On Saturday, Youth Congress workers took out protests in New Delhi and clashed with Delhi Police as they tried to break barricades.

Ashish Mishra arrested

Earlier today, sources told Republic TV that Ashish Mishra has been detained by the police for his alleged involvement in the October 3 incident. Hours after that, Ashish was arrested after he was interrogated by the UP Special Investigation Team in connection with the violence.

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police, three vehicles ferrying the Union Minister son and 15-20 unknown persons allegedly drove towards the protest site in Banbirpur village at high speed. The complainant alleged that Ashish Misra, who was was sitting on the left seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, fired at protesters and began to mow down farmers.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions, said farmers from various states would arrive at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 12 to mourn the death of four farmers and a journalist killed in the incident. Farm unions will also hold rail-roko Andolan on October 18 and a mahapanchayat at Lucknow on October 28.