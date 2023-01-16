Congress Stokes Row Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Polls; Equates Savarkar To Jinnah, BJP Retorts

Congress has sparked a fresh controversy as it equated Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and raised questions on BJP's ideology. Notably, a book has been released by the grand old party ahead of the assembly elections with the title 'Congress aur Rashtra Nirmaan ki Gaatha (Congress and story of nation building) which is written by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath's media advisor Piyush Babele.

The 47-page book details the prominent role played by Congress and its leaders in the freedom struggle of India before and after the Independence. It is being published and distributed to party cadres on the grassroots level specifically for youth leaders.

The row has erupted as Babele in his book has mentioned Savarkar and Jinnah in the same category stating that they both were against the 'Quit India movement' which was led by the Congress. He stated that Jinnah was the one who demanded a seprate nation ( Pakistan) for Muslims on the basis of religion while Savarkar also had the same demand for Hindus. Therefore they both come under the same category. The book also questioned the role of the RSS and the ideology of the BJP.

BJP hits back at Congress' over book

BJP has now lashed out at Congress over its insulting remarks against Savarkar and attacking the saffron party in its newly released book. Party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that Congress is habituated to insulting freedom fighters and is full of Parivarvaad mindset.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again Congress is back to doing what it does best-- distort history and try to brainwash youth as well as people through lies and propaganda in its attempt to whitewash the sins of Jinnah. The book tries to equalise Jinnah with Veer Savarkar ji in the sense to downplay the actions of Jinnah who is responsible for the partition pinning the blame on Savbarkar Ji. This is not the first time that they have abused or insulted Veer Savarkar ji but the irony is the same Savarkar was praised By Indira Gandhi, Narshima Rao, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray. Are these people wrong? Why time and again these people make attempts to insult and undermine those who contributed to the freedom struggle? Congress cannot get out of its parivaarvadi mindset".