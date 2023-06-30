Congress' Student Wing Boycotts PM Modi’s Event At DU

The student wing of the Congress party, NSUI, on Friday announced to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at Delhi University owing to the incidents of violence being reported from Manipur.

The NSUI in a statement called the PM's speech an "event management programme" and asserted that the Prime Minister should address the issues in Manipur.

"The PM should address the Manipur issue instead of this daily event management," the NSUI statement read.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of three new buildings during his visit to the DU campus today to mark the closing of the university’s centenary celebrations.

Commenting on the boycott, National President of the NSUI Neeraj Kundan said that thousands of students at Delhi University come from Manipur, and they are worried about the situation and disturbance in the state.

"They are away from their home state and are concerned about their parents and loved ones in Manipur; apart from addressing what is happening in Manipur, the PM is not even ready to speak a single word on it," he said.

The NSUI president added, "PM runs away during difficult times and is visible only during elections and during PR events, Manipur is one such example, and Delhi University is another example, PM and his party were nowhere when students were stuck here during COVID, He and his Education Minister did not address the CUET mismanagement issue and ongoing CSAS complexity, but today he is here for own branding purposes. He was afraid that his daily PR would not attract students and hence made attendance compulsory, which means he knows his position amongst the youth. Activists and members of the NSUI are boycotting his event."

Echoing similar sentiments Kunal Sehrawat, President of the Delhi Wing of NSUI, also targeted the PM, saying, "Why are no new hostels built in these nine years for the students? The Delhi University's ambitious document released a few days ago has an envisaging plan to "continue to cut" the financial support from the government and develop innovative financial strategies for sustainability in the next 25 years. This is a clear blueprint for privatisation of the university. This is anti-poor and anti-people."