Congress Supremo Kharge Summoned By Sangrur Court In Case For Remarks Against Bajrang Dal

Amid the speculations over the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka, All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge got a summons from a court in Sangrur, Punjab. This is in connection to a defamation case filed against him for ‘making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal’ during the assembly elections concluded in Karnataka. The Congress in its manifesto had mentioned a probable ban on the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal in case the organisation tries and create hatred in the state.

Notably, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 4, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto and demanding a compensation of Rs 100 crore.

The grand old party came back to power in Karnataka after the results were announced on Saturday (May 13) by dethroning the ruling BJP by winning 135 seats and restricting BJP to only 66 seats.

Court summons to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Sangrur court, in Punjab, issued a summons to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on May 15 (Monday) in a Rs 100 Crore defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad. The court of civil Judge (senior division) Ramandeep Kaur summoned Kharge on July 10.

The complaint filed by Bhardwaj is on the premise Congress compared Bajrang Dal with anti-national outfits and also vowed a ban on the organisation if they come back to power in the state. “I moved to court on Thursday after I found that on page number 10 of the manifesto, Congress has compared Bajrang Dal with the anti-national outfit and also promised to ban it if they win the election,” Bhardwaj said.

We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban… pic.twitter.com/oCHfTmi5zs — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Congress’ manifesto promises ban on Bajrang Dal

Congress made many promises in the party manifesto ahead of the Karnataka assembly election where the grand old party also assured a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal, "Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion."

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," it added. Following the announcement, VHP, Bajrang Dal held massive protests in Karnataka and other parts of the country.