After the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed by Lok Sabha amid ruckus by the Opposition MPs, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the three Anti-Agricultural laws were both passed and repealed “without discussion”. Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said that a debate in the Parliament would make Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party answerable for the “conspiracy” to sell the farming sector “at the altar of Crony friends”.

According to the Congress leader, a debate on the farm laws would also fetch answers on the “sacrifice” of 700 farmers and not giving minimum support prices (MSP) of crops. His remarks came following the massive development in the Lok Sabha on Monday where on the first day of the Winter Session in the Parliament, the lower house cleared the Repeal Bill amid chaos created by the members of the Opposition. It ultimately led to the adjournment of the House.

तीनों कृषि विरोधी काले क़ानूनों को ना पारित करते चर्चा हुई, न ख़त्म करते हुए चर्चा हुई।



क्योंकि चर्चा होती तो…

हिसाब देना पड़ता, जबाब देना पड़ता…



• खेती को मुट्ठी भर धन्नासेठों की ड्योढ़ी पर बेचने के षड्यंत्र का।

• 700 से अधिक किसानों की शहादत का।

• फसल का MSP न देने का। — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 29, 2021

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar even as the Opposition MPs started sloganeering for a discussion on the bill. The Lower House Speaker, Om Birla laid emphasis that the environment is not conducive for debate and passed the bill after it received majority votes. Birla then adjourned the proceedings until 2 PM.

The Parliament session on Monday began on a burning note with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings twice while demanding a law on guaranteeing MSP to farmers apart from the complete rollback of the three farm laws. The Winter Session 2021 commenced at 11 AM but it was adjourned due to endless sloganeering by the members.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill

Following more than a year-long protest by farmers over the new agricultural laws, on 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would official repeal the farm laws in the Winter Session 2021. The three laws to be repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(IMAGE: PTI)

