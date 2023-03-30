Last Updated:

Congress Thanks Germany For Backing Rahul, Centre Furious Over 'foreign Interference'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday thanked Germany for 'taking note' of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament as the Lok Sabha MP.

General News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh
Rahul Gandhi

Image: PTI


After Germany took note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament and said it expects standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles to apply to proceedings against the Congress leader, Digvijay Singh has expressed his gratitude to Berlin. Singh, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, thanked Germany for taking cognisance of "how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi." Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Law Minister has come out strongly against the comment, saying: "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting interference into India's internal matters." 

What did Germany say? 

 "We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. The appeal will show whether the verdict stands and whether suspension has a basis. We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied," said a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Digivijay Singh celebrates foreign intervention

Digvijay Singh expressed his gratitude to Germany and tweeted: "Thank you German Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi." 

How has the Union government reacted? 

While a response from the Ministry of External Affairs is still awaited, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji."

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi thinks it's his birthright to rule': BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw hits out

Ruling party spokesperson Nalin Kohli slammed the Congress leader for seeking foreign intervention during his trip to the United Kingdom.   

Germany follows United States in meddling

The German response to Rahul Gandhi's removal from Parliament follows the United States. US Secretary of State deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that the United States was closely watching the case involving the Congress leader. 

READ | Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Ruckus in Assam assembly, 3 MLAs suspended

"Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."

READ | With Rahul Gandhi out of Parliament, what happens in Wayanad? EC responds
READ | After US, Germany backs Rahul Gandhi on disqualification from Parliament
First Published:
COMMENT