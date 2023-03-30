Congress Thanks Germany For Backing Rahul, Centre Furious Over 'foreign Interference'

After Germany took note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament and said it expects standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles to apply to proceedings against the Congress leader, Digvijay Singh has expressed his gratitude to Berlin. Singh, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, thanked Germany for taking cognisance of "how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi." Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Law Minister has come out strongly against the comment, saying: "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting interference into India's internal matters."

What did Germany say?

"We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. The appeal will show whether the verdict stands and whether suspension has a basis. We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied," said a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

#LIVE | Germany backs Rahul Gandhi after United States following his removal from Parliament. Rahul Gandhi was removed from Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case. #RahulGandhi #UnitedStates #Germanyhttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/NJfh2VC9vi — Republic (@republic) March 30, 2023

Digivijay Singh celebrates foreign intervention

Digvijay Singh expressed his gratitude to Germany and tweeted: "Thank you German Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi."

How has the Union government reacted?

While a response from the Ministry of External Affairs is still awaited, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji."

Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xHzGRzOYTz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 30, 2023

Ruling party spokesperson Nalin Kohli slammed the Congress leader for seeking foreign intervention during his trip to the United Kingdom.

Germany follows United States in meddling

The German response to Rahul Gandhi's removal from Parliament follows the United States. US Secretary of State deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that the United States was closely watching the case involving the Congress leader.

#WATCH | "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in Indian court .... ":Vedant Patel, US Principal Dy Spokesperson on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remark pic.twitter.com/WFUaAcBWd0 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

"Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."