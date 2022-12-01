'Congress Thinks It's Their Right...': PM Modi Reacts To 'Raavan' Comment Made By Kharge

After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Raavan', PM Modi has now responded to the comment saying that the Congress has "stooped to another level".

On Monday, addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Behrampura, Kharge made this remark while taking a swipe at the PM for campaigning in every election from the local to the national level.

PM Narendra Modi, in a rally, reacts to the 'Raavan' comment made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Don't look at anyone, vote looking at Modi. How many times will we see your face? We see your face in Corporation, MLA elections, and MP elections. Every place. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? I don't understand."

Congress denigrating the son of the soil says BJP

The BJP also sharply attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to the people of Gujarat to give a befitting response to such attempts to "denigrate the son of the soil" in the Assembly elections in the state.

"The Congress chief has insulted every Gujarati by calling Prime Minister, Raavan and the people of the state should teach a lesson to the grand old party by voting against, this kind of mentality," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Addressing the media, Mr Patra said, "Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Raavan is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of Congress."

Also, reacting to Kharge's Raavan comment, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again, the Congress party has done what it does best. That is to abuse one person, it has started insulting the position of the Prime Minister. The statement of Kharge is not a coincidence but about the vote bank. Just like Madhusudhan Mistry heckled, abused and insulted the PM and his entire poor community by saying we will show you your place. Now Kharge is also slandering, abusing and insulting the PM because these dynasts, and elitists cannot tolerate that a chaiwallah has become the PM. So, those with a royal mindset have always targeted the PM."

Before this, Mallikarjun Kharge during the ongoing Gujarat election campaign on November 27, claimed that PM Modi harped on his humble origin to gain sympathy. Contrasting the PM's journey with his own background, Kharge asserted that people won't be fooled by the emotional appeal. He also accused BJP of appropriating icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar for garnering votes.