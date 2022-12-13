Congress, TMC, AIMIM To Move Adjournment Motion In Parliament On India-China Tawang Clash

After the reports of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday surfaced, the opposition parties-- Congress, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to move an adjournment motion in Parliament on December 13.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops on December 9 contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Oppositions to move adjournment motion in Parliament on Tawang clash

Congress

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an Adjournment Motion of the business of the Lok Sabha to discuss the matter border issue as it concerns India's sovereignty and independence. The Congress minister informed that at least 6 Indian soldiers have been reportedly injured and taken to Guwahati for treatment. There are also major gaps in military deployment in certain border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala to give a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December; urges the PM & Defence Minister to make a statement & have a discussion in the House.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December.

Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain gives notice of short duration discussion under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh. He cited that a serious situation arising out of recent clashes at the LAC has caused grave threat to India's national security.

Trinamool Congress

TMC submits notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, asking the government to present a statement today (morning 11 am or 2 pm) in Parliament on the India-China LAC issue.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December.

AIMIM

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the Line of Actual Control. "The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government kept the country in the dark for days. Clashes happened on Dec 9 but we came to know about it on Dec 12 despite a functioning Parliament. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, Owaisi said: "The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue."