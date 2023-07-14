Congress To Disclose Stand On Delhi Ordinance In Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting?

The Congress party is set to convene its Parliamentary Strategy Group's meeting on Saturday, July 15, marking the second meeting within a fortnight. This meeting, to be held ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, will likely address the party's stance on the controversial Delhi ordinance. The ordinance, if passed, would facilitate the participation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Bengaluru summit of Opposition parties.

Scheduled just two days prior to the Opposition meeting organized by Congress in Bengaluru, this second meeting follows the initial gathering on July 1. During the first meeting, Congress refrained from announcing its position on the ordinance, opting to reveal its stance when the relevant bill is discussed in Parliament.

With the Congress extending an invitation to AAP, sources indicate that the meeting, chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, will deliberate on this matter. However, it remains to be seen if the party will publicly announce its position in accordance with AAP's pre-condition for attendance in future Opposition meetings.

Sources suggest that Sonia Gandhi's attendance at the July 17-18 meeting has dissuaded Congress from taking precipitate action and risking a boycott by AAP, which could lead to negative optics. While Sonia's presence lends more significance to the Opposition meeting, Congress has not disclosed its intended approach to resolve the current deadlock.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will host a dinner for prominent opposition leaders on July 17. The absence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would undoubtedly attract attention, and the coordinators are eager to avoid such an issue.

Congress emphasizes that its party chief Mallikarjun Kharge assured Kejriwal during the Patna opposition meeting that Congress cannot support any unconstitutional actions. The party pledged to reveal its stance at an appropriate time. However, Kejriwal has urged Congress to publicly announce its position immediately after the meeting.

Congress faces strong opposition from its Delhi and Punjab units regarding its support for AAP, which represents the main opposition in these States. Leaders from Delhi and Punjab also point out that Rahul Gandhi himself previously rejected an alliance with the Bahujan Left Front in Telangana, and they desire a similar approach towards AAP.

Nevertheless, sources indicate that the central leadership of Congress is reluctant to instigate trouble by antagonizing AAP. While other parties stood by Congress when AAP insisted on an immediate announcement of their stance on the ordinance, they are not inclined to shut the door on Kejriwal, whose party holds significant influence in Delhi and Punjab.