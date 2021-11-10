Congress To Hit Streets With 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'; Protest Over Inflation, Fuel Price Hike

On Wednesday, November 9, President of the Maharashtra Congress Committee, Nana Patole proclaimed that the state Congress Committee has decided to conduct protests against the rise in the price of basic commodities, fuel, and the governmental policies that are "weakening" the financial state of people in the state. The protests will be held across the state from November 14 to 19.

"Maharashtra Congress announces state-wide agitation against the Central government over inflation, petrol-diesel price hikes, and policies that are weakening the common man financially. Various agitations will be done from 14th to 19th November," Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said while interacting with ANI.

Maharashtra Congress Chief talks about Public Awareness Drive

Pertinently, earlier during an interaction with media persons, Patole had said that the Maharashtra Congress will launch a public awareness campaign against the "rising inflation" from November 14 to 29.

The Party President Patole had rued that the economy had hit the lowest high while lakhs of people became jobless. He blamed the policies taken by the BJP-led government for the circumstances. He mourned that people couldn't celebrate Diwali citing financial constraints.

"Due to the inflation, it has become difficult for the common man to celebrate Diwali," Patole said.

Patole alleges the government's inactivity over inflation

The senior Congress leader had claimed that the party had been undertaking multiple campaigns in the state but the Central government was silent on the crisis of inflation.

The Congress party has undertaken several campaigns, but the Centre is still in "deep slumber", President of the Maharashtra Congress, Patole had claimed. "The Congress party has again decided to wake the Modi government up from its slumber and launch a public awareness campaign against the rising inflation from November 14 to 29," Patole said.

TMC protest against rising price of basic commodities

Earlier on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a protest march in West Bengal's Siliguri over rising prices of basic commodities across the country. The agitators were seen carrying out bullock cart protests against rising fuel prices and LPG cylinders. A group of women protesters raised slogans regarding the price hike of LPG cylinders.

The Centre on November 3, announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from November 4.

