Congress Top Brass Deliberates With Rajasthan Leaders Amid Ongoing Gehlot-Pilot Tussle

Amid the ongoing infighting in Rajasthan Congress ahead of the Assembly polls, top leaders of the party on Thursday held deliberations with the party's leaders in state on the strategy and poll preparedness. In addition to this, the grand old party also sought to resolve the long standing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Pilot and other senior leaders from Rajasthan met at the party headquarters to discuss the party’s strategy for upcoming state polls in which Congress focussed on retaining its power in Rajasthan.

It was reported that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the meeting via video conferencing as he is currently recovering from fractures in both his toes.

Solving the Gehlot-Pilot tussle was one of the prime objectives of the Congress party ahead of the polls. In the past few months, Pilot was visibly seen attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over its alleged inaction on charges of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.

The discussion on Thursday came in a bid to defuse the ongoing tension within the party in Rajasthan. Notably, the development came after the party High Command in multiple failed attempts tried to resolve the war of words between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Mallikarjun Kharge in May this year even had separate discussions with both the leaders, however, his efforts went into vain as the tussle between the Gehlot and Pilot continued.

Sachin Pilot set to become Rajasthan Congress chief

Eying to regain its power in the state again, the Congress party seemed to have reached a solution to bring an end to its infighting. Sources have informed that the party in its high-level meeting has come up to a conclusion that Sachin Pilot will become the new president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) ahead of the coming Rajasthan polls.

It has been learnt that Pilot has no objection to Gehlot continuing as the Chief Minister until the 2023 Assembly election. In return, he demanded an equal share or the post of the chairman in the distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections.