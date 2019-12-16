"Congress Trying To Communalise Issue," Says Ravi Shankar Prasad Over CAA Protests

Union Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed the Indian National Congress amid the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Prasad said that the Congress party is trying to communalise the whole issue on purpose despite the aim of the act being very clear. The Union Minister also assured that no Indian Muslim will face any problem and neither will their faith be questioned. He added that the Congress party resorts to such methods every time after losing elections.

'Congress trying to communalise whole issue'

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The Congress party is trying to communalise this whole issue on purpose. It is very unfortunate. The aim of this bill is very clear. Hindus, Sikhs and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, those who have faced persecution due to their faith will be granted citizenship. No Indian Muslim will face any problems, nor will their faith. Yet some people are trying to build an atmosphere of communal tension surrounding this issue and it is very hurtful that Congress party stands up for it."

Furthermore, he added, "Sometimes Congress supports the 'Tukde Gang' of India, sometimes it questions the bravery of the Army, and today it is trying to build an atmosphere of communal tension. I condemn it strongly. Congress party should remember that every time after losing, it resorts to such means but if someone tries to ignite fire then the fire will reach them as well. We want peace and harmony to prevail in this country. The Prime Minister has appealed to the people and he has also opened doors for dialogue."

PM Modi condemns violent protests

Reacting to the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. Maintaining that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos, he reminded that the CAA was passed by both Houses of the Parliament with a resounding majority. The PM noted that the Act highlighted the country’s tradition of harmony and brotherhood. PM Modi gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

(with ANI inputs)