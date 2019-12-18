Congress' Udit Raj Says, 'Despite Being A Buddhist, I Oppose CAA'

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj said: “Although I am a Buddhist, I still oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” The former MP, held a strike at the Jantar Mantar against CAA on Wednesday, claiming that the new citizenship law was an "attack on the Constitution" which guarantees equality.

“I am against this act because it is an attack on the Indian Constitution, especially on Article 14. The Indian Constitution says that no person can be discriminated against on the basis of religion, caste, sex, descent or birth. Therefore, I find the act discriminative,” Udit Raj said.

The former BJP MP said that he adopted Buddhism about 10 years ago as he did not believe in the caste system in which he was born. He said it is okay that Buddhists have been included in the CAA. "But how can I sit and relax just because Buddhists are included? It is an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution, which is secularism,” Udit added.

Raj targeted the NDA government saying, “Our agenda to oppose this act is larger than the Muslim element. I see it as a delusion of the Constitution. The NDA government had started unfollowing the Constitution ever since 2014."

Attacking the Modi-led BJP government, Raj said that recruitment for people belonging to SC/ST/OBC and tribal communities in government jobs has been reduced drastically. Government departments and public sectors are being privatized in full swing, and unemployment is at an all-time high, "yet this government is hell-bent on polarisation,” he said.

Udit Raj appointed as Congress spokesperson

Raj quit BJP and moved to Congress after he was replaced by singer Hans Raj Hans as the saffron party’s candidate from the northwest Delhi Lok Sabha constituency head of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress on Friday appointed former MP Udit Raj as the spokesperson of the party with immediate effect.

"Congress president has approved the appointment of Sh. Udit Raj as spokesperson of AICC," an official statement said.

