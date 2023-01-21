Congress Unveils Logo Of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Campaign; Says It's ‘completely Political’

The Congress party on Saturday, January 21, unveiled the logo of its ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign that will begin on January 26 and will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to the common people. The party has also released a chargesheet against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Introducing the logo of the Congress door-to-door ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that while the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ideological movement, the Haath se Haath Jodo campaign is a door-to-door electoral campaign that will highlight the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and take the message of the Yatra to every Indian.

“The Haath se Haath Jodo campaign is completely political. The campaign may have a second or a third phase too but for now our goal is to distribute the chargesheet against the BJP along with Rahul Gandhi’s letter from door to door,” the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 to conclude the final phase of the nationwide yatra that started from Kanyakumari in September and will end on January 30 in Srinagar.

Why ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign?

Revealing the reason behind the launch of the new campaign by the Congress party ahead of the upcoming state Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that the new campaign will make people aware of the misrule of PM Modi government.

“After 130 days of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress got enough input from the people of the country. While walking lakhs of people talked to Rahul Gandhi. We came to know about people’s pain which they are in due to the misrule of the central government-led by PM Modi,” he said.

