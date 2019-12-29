Act Before 'Bhasmasura Of Drugs' Converts State Into Ashes: Goa Congress Urges CM Sawant

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat on Sunday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take up the issue of drug menace 'seriously' before the "Bhasmasura of drugs" converts the state into ashes. This statement comes two days after two tourists from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in the North Goa district. Congress had earlier alleged "drug overdose" could be the reason behind the death of the two tourists.

In a press statement, Kamat urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to step up and take actions before the drug menace spreads.

"It is important to understand that 'Narcotic Drugs' is a curse to mankind... The whole of Goa knows about the drug menace which has hit the entire Goa. The drugs have reached in far remote areas of this tiny state... I urge Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to act before the 'Bhasmasura of Drugs' converts Goa into ashes. Let us not brand Goa as 'Drug Destination'," Congress leader and MLA from Margao, Kamat said in a press statement.

"It is high time that the Government takes this issue seriously before its too late. Everyone should realise that drugs can finish everything and needs to be vigilant. I once again urge all across party lines to stand united to eliminate this demon of drugs," he said.

He further slammed the police for presuming the cause of death before the post mortem reports came out.

"How can police make announcements when post mortem reports are yet to be made public about the cause of two deaths due to suspected overdose of drugs on Friday. This is clear cut attempt of influencing the investigations," he said.

Cong Suspects Drug Overdose Behind Sunburn Deaths

The Congress on Sunday suspected that "drug overdose" could be the reason behind the death of two tourists at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, and sought an inquiry into the incident. The party also demanded that permission given to the music festival be revoked immediately.

A delegation of party leaders, including Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee chief Varad Mardolkar, Amarnath Panjikar, Janardan Bhandari and Urfan Mulla- met Utkarsh Prasoon, Superintendent of Police (North), demanding that permission given to the Sunburn organisers be revoked immediately.

