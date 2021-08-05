Last Updated:

Congress Walks Out As HP Govt Appoints New Chief Secy & Predecessor Becomes State's CEC

Himachal Pradesh govt appoints Ram Subhag Singh as new Chief Secretary. His predecessor, Anil Khachi becomes the new Chief Election Commissioner of the state

Congress, Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government designated state's Chief Secretary's post to Ram Subhag Singh on Thursday. Earlier, Anil Khachi was appointed the role earlier, will now be posted as the Chief Election Commissioner. Apparently, Cheif Minister of HP, Jai Ram Thakur had been looking for a cabinet shift before settling for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

About Khachi's new post and why is the opposition enraged?

Anil Khachi was appointed Chief Secretary on December 31, 2019. Now, a notification issued by the HP government stated that Anil Khachi will be appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner with immediate effect. Khachi would now supervise the entire working of the elections to the panchayat bodies and civic bodies in the state. He is due to retire in 2023. Khachi was allegedly going through an issue with one of the senior ministers but he being replaced while the Vidhan Sabha being in session came as a surprise to many.

The notification stated, " Governor of HP has ordered the retirement of Anil Kumar Khachi, chief secretary to the govt of HP at his own request with effects from the date he relinquishes the charge under the State Govt, by relaxing the condition of three months prior notice under second supervision to the Rule 16(2) of All India Services Rules, 1958."

CM Jai Ram Thakur is said to be focused on the upcoming assembly elections and has taken this decision in line with the same.Congress protested the sudden change and staged a walk out from the house.

Who is Ram Subhag Singh?

Ram Subhag Singh is an IAS officer from the 1987 batch. He has served in several central ministries and was currently Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industry. His wife Nisha Singh is serving as the ACS. He was the senior-most after Khachi.

Chief Additional Secretary Prabodh Saxena stated, "additional chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, who was looking after industries, transport, labour and employment besides holding the charge of the managing director (ropeway and rapid transport system development corporation HP) has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of HP with immediate effect."

