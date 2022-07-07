Congress Worker Surrenders In Connection To PM Modi's Security Breach In Andhra Pradesh

Days after the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada, Congress leader Rajeev Ratan surrendered before the Gannavaram Police. Ratan was absconding and a hunt to nab him was on, even as his mate Ravi Prakash was arrested by the police after the duo climbed an under-construction apartment 4.5 kilometres away from the airport, and released black balloons five minutes after PM Modi took off from Gannavaram airport.

Earlier, when PM Modi's chopper was to land at around 10:20 a.m., three people - Sunkadara Padmashree, Parvathi and Kishore - were seen walking toward the airport with black balloons. The police arrested the trio and booked them under IPC Sections 353, 341, 188, and 145.

It is pertinent to mention here that the grand old party had given a clarion call for protest during PM Modi's brief visit to Andhra Pradesh over the Centre not granting special status to the state.

'Deliberate attempt to target the Prime Minister': BJP

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party had called the incident a part of a series of deliberate attempts made to target the Prime Minister. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "We have already seen this in Punjab when the Channi government didn't condemn the security breach but deliberated it. We have seen Sheikh Hussain and Subodh Kant Sahay calling upon Death for the PM. Now we have the Congress workers who could have demonstrated anywhere, what if the ballons came in with explosives, what would have happened to the PM. You can hate a person but why hate the PM's position."

Questioning the high command of the grand old party, Poonawala further said, "Has Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ever taken action in any of these cases? No. In fact, they promoted people who said they will threaten the PM and therefore this is a deliberate design of the Congress party."