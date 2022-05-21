Congress workers pay tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, describing him as a visionary who brought in the communication revolution in India.

Congress workers in large numbers garlanded the statue of the former prime minister at Kalidas Marg and Mall Avenue intersections and also at the party office here, a statement issued by the party said.

Describing Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary and the "father of the communication revolution" in the country, the Congress recalled his contribution to the dream of 21st century India and how he sacrificed his life for the national unity.

In a seminar at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium located at the party headquarters, the speakers recalled how the former PM rose on the political horizon because of his gentle demeanour and efficient leadership after the death of his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi, the statement said.

He prepared the country for the challenges of the 21st century, introducing the countrymen to the importance of computers, the statement said.

In Amethi, the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi was observed as "Balidan Diwas". Rajiv Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha.

In Meerut, former state Congress secretary Chaudhary Yashpal Singh and many other local leaders of the party paid tributes to Gandhi and remembered his contribution to the making of modern India. PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

