Congress Workers Stage Protest In Bengaluru; Siddaramaiah Says BJP Government 'lying'

The Congress on Saturday demanded resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held a massive protest in Bengaluru as ‘BribeGate’ hit the Southwest state. The BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa who’s son has been charged for accepting 40 lakh bribe is allegedly absconding.

The party workers further chanted anti-BJP slogans heading towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

Notably, Virupakshappa's son was caught accepting a ₹ 40 lakh bribe to clear a deal for raw materials needed to manufacture soaps and detergents following a ₹ 6 crore cash seizure at the residence of the Karnataka BJP MLA's son.

Former CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP

Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister, attacked the BJP at a public meeting before the rally.

“It is not enough that you arrested Prashanth Kumar. If they have little shame, you should arrest the MLA Madal Virupakshappa immediately. Basavaraj Bommai should resign taking moral responsibility,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress loyalist further remarked that the BJP government has been lying to the people.

“Your government is plundering the state. Your ministers, chief minister and the chairman of various boards and corporations have been directed to collect a definite amount. According to me, BJP is set to spend Rs 100 crore in each constituency,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

The former chief minister claimed that the BJP had spent between Rs 40 and Rs 50 crore on just the byelections and claimed that their goal was to use financial clout to win the election. He urged the populace to use the upcoming election to punish the BJP.

Siddaramaiah criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that the previous Congress government, which he led, used Karnataka as "an ATM for a family".

“You called my government an ATM government. Now, Mr Shah, what will you say about this? Without any evidence, you make allegations but here we have solid proof,” the former chief minister charged.