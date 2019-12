Congress workers on Saturday, December 7, staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Unnao rape incident. The protesters alleged, "The BJP government is soft towards people with whom they should be strict. Instead of punishing the culprits, they have been helping them." The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died after a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday, December 6.