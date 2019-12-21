The Debate
Congress's Ashwani Kumar Says CAA Goes Against The Sensitivity Of The People

Congress leader Ashwani Kumar expressed sadness over the ongoing protests in the country against the CAA law and said that it is divisive & unconstitutional

Congress leader Ashwani Kumar expressed sadness over the ongoing protests in the country, against the CAA law. He said that the government cannot implement a bill that goes against the sensitivity of the people, and added that is a divisive bill that sends a wrong message to crores of Muslims. He urged that the government should roll back the legislation until there is a broad consensus in the country. There is no harm in stopping illegal immigration, but it should not create fear and divide among the people said Ashwani. 

