Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhury Attacks Govt Over Removal Of SPG Cover For Gandhi Family

General News

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury slammed the Central government for removing SPG security of Gandhi family stating that the authority will be accountable for it

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury has hit out at the Central government for removing the SPG security of Gandhi family stating that the authority will be accountable for it. The Congress leader has also attacked the government for the alleged economic crisis and diminishing GDP of the country. Attacking the government, she said that former PM Manmohan Singh had warned the government of the alleged crisis but the government did not listen and this is what happens when the responsibilities are given to inexperienced people.

