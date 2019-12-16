Congress's Salman Khurshid Criticises Delhi Police For Entering JMI Without Permission

Senior Congress leader and former minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid, on Sunday, said that police entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University without any prior permission is a "very-very serious matter". This comes amidst the ongoing student protest in Delhi and other parts of the country against the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Khurshid, while speaking to the media, clarified that he spoke to the Vice-Chancellor of the university and she stated that she had not given any permission to the police.