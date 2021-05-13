Cong's Adhir Ranjan Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Demands PAC Meet On COVID Vaccine Policy

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, requesting him to convene a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee with Government representatives to deliberate upon the COVID-19 crisis and the vaccination policy.

The Public Accounts Committee is a committee of selected members of parliament, constituted by the Parliament, for the purpose of auditing the revenue and the expenditure of the Central Government.

In his letter to the LS Speaker, Chowdhury said, “the policy towards vaccination of people against COVID-19 is of central and utmost importance. As the lives and livelihoods of people are dependent on an effective vaccination policy, I would request you to permit the Public Accounts Committee to meet and deliberate upon this subject with representatives of Govt i.e, Ministry of Health, ICMR & others concerned.”

On Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written to Speaker Om Birla requesting the convening of a special session of Parliament on the current health emergency due to COVID-19.

In the letter he said, the collective wisdom of the House which will emerge from the discussion will guide the nation to recover from this health emergency. The discussion will give important inputs to the government to frame program and policies which will help this country recover from this pandemic.

"In view of the above-mentioned disastrous and precarious health situation in the country, I would urge you to kindly convene a special (COVID crisis) session of Parliament. This session may not be necessarily the physical presence of Members and it may be held in any other mode," Chowdhury urged.

India's COVID-19 situation

India is currently facing a devastating second wave of the COVID-10 pandemic that has put immense strain on its healthcare system, forcing many states to reimpose lockdowns to bring the situation under control. Parallelly, the government has launched a mass vaccination drive aiming to immunise its population against the disease and overcome the menace. The measures have shown certain positive developments in the past few days as several districts have witnessed a declining trend in Coronavirus cases.

India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.