Congress' Bijaylakshmi Sahoo slams the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on the Puri gang rape case where a young girl was raped in government quarters by three policemen when she went to ask for help.The accused policemen were allegedly suspended. She slammed the Pattnaik government for not taking stricter action against rapists and workers in the force. She also alleged that the state assembly was closed 17 days early suspiciously for no legitimate reason.