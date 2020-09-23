Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad Urges President Kovind To Withhold Assent To Farm Bills

After the Parliament cleared contentious farm sector reform Bills over the weekend, Opposition parties knocked the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday in their latest effort to block the bills from becoming laws.

Urging President Ram Nath Kovind to withhold assent to the Bills, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Constitution was undermined in the temple of democracy. He asked Kovind to return the three bills to Parliament to ensure proper scrutiny and discussions as they are 'anti-farmer and were passed in an undemocratic manner'.

"There was no division of votes, no voice voting. Constitution was undermined in the temple of democracy. We have given a representation to the President that farm Bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these Bills," Azad told the media after meeting the President.

“There was no division of votes, no voice voting. Constitution was undermined in the temple of democracy. We have given a representation to the President that farm Bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these Bills,” Azad told the media after meeting the President.

The Congress leader opined that the Modi government should have consulted all parties and farmer leaders before bringing farm Bills to Parliament. "The government didn't send these bills to the standing committee nor the select committee. If done so, things would be better for farmers. This government has for the last six years ignored the committees."

Azad then squarely blamed the ruling party for the dramatic ruckus in the upper house on Sunday and said that should the government had addressed issues raised by the opposition party and tried to build a consensus, the drama wouldn't have occurred.

On Monday, 15 opposition parties had written a joint letter to President Kovind urging him to not give assent to the farm bills passed by Parliament. They alleged that democracy was "murdered" in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 when The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were taken up for discussion. Maintaining that there is no place for arrogance, they claimed that the voice of MPs speaking for the farmers was stifled.

Silent protest outside Parliament

Earlier in the day, several opposition parties took out a silent protest march in Parliament complex against farm Bills. Carrying placards one of which read "Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy", the opposition MPs marched from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to Ambedkar’s statue on the premises.

Lawmakers from the Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party took part in the protest.

Lawmakers from the Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party took part in the protest.

"All MPs of the Congress and like-minded parties are marching from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in Parliament protesting the anti-Farmers, anti-Workers Bills that have been rubberstamped in Parliament in the most undemocratic manner by the Modi government," Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the opposition announced a boycott of the Lok Sabha to protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and the farm bills. TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were suspended by Naidu on Monday for misbehaving with RS Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have repeatedly said that the reforms will empower farmers and provide them with an opportunity to sell their produce at better prices in the open market. They have called the protest against the reforms 'politically motivated' and has clarified that minimum support prices (MSP) for notified crops will continue as always.

