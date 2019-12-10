The Debate
'Read Constitution, Read History': Kapil Sibal Attacks BJP Over CAB

General News

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that division on the basis of religion is unconstitutional and questioned the government's agenda behind the bill

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleging that he does not know the country's history nor has he read the Constitution. The INC leader said that Article 5 of the Indian Constitution says that individuals born within the territory of India are entitled to Indian citizenship. It is never on the basis of any religion, he added. Kapil Sibal urged Amit Shah to read the constitution before making statements in the Parliament. He further said that division on the basis of religion is unconstitutional and questioned the government's agenda behind the bill. 

