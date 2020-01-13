Cong's 'Opposition Unity' Meet A Sham? AAP Says It Wasn't Invited; Mamata, Mayawati Skip

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has stated that the party is not aware of the Opposition meeting scheduled for Monday. Singh said that the party will not be attending that event since they are not aware of it.

"Will not be attending"

Speaking to news agency ANI on Monday morning, Singh said, "We have no information on it and have received no notification regarding the same. Thus, we will naturally not be attending it."

Opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), have called for a meeting on Monday on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The party has called for a meeting in Parliament at 2 pm. The Opposition meeting has been called to give shape to the Opposition's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) - which several parties have vocally opposed and supported student protests against it.

However, the meeting will not be attended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), whose chief, Mayawati tweeted they will be skipping the event. She accused the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government, she tweeted that she will not attend the Congress-led meeting as it would be demoralising to the cadres. However, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also stated that the party's stance on the contentious Act has not changed and they will continue to oppose the government's move.

Earlier, on January 9, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting due to the vandalism caused by 'Congress and Left leaders' during anti-CAA protests. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing dirty politics in West Bengal and added that she will fight against NRC-CAA.

