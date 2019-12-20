Cong’s Salman Khurshid Hails ‘voice Of Youth’ Over Anti-CAA Protests, Calls It ‘pristine’

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid participated in a protest march against it at Delhi's India Gate on Friday. Speaking to Republic TV, Khurshid said, "Today, the nation has answered that they want a true democracy, equality, non-discrimination and constitutional morality. They may be right or wrong, but frankly, this is the will of the young people of our country and there cannot be anything more honest, pure, pristine than the voice of the young people and that's why I came here to salute them and give my support."

'BJP government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the Congress stands in solidarity with the protesting students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Sonia Gandhi said that in a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against the government.

In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions & policies of the govt & register their concerns… BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent: CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/5AKOpn76Dx — Congress (@INCIndia) December 20, 2019

Anti-CAA protests across the country

Massive protests against the Citizenship law are being reported from across the country where protesters have clashed with police. The situation across Uttar Pradesh remains tense in the wake of violence in Lucknow and Sambhal. As of now, over 350 people have been held in UP. People protesting against the CAA gathered in the Daryaganj area in the national capital. However, violence again broke out with vehicles being torched. In Delhi, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 12 police station areas of northeast Delhi.

READ | SC stays coercive action against Cong leader Salman Khurshid in trespass case

READ | 'Protests show democracy is not down': Salman Khurshid hails anti-CAA agitation

CAA offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

READ | Salman Khurshid questions Delhi Police over CAA protest says, 'They have to hold back'

READ | Salman Khurshid calls out Delhi police for entering JMI without permission