Cong's Udit Raj Slams UP CM Yogi On Anti-CAA Clashes In The State, Calls Him A 'terrorist'

Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and called him a "terrorist" for warning the rioters who participated in anti-CAA violence in the state.

Udit Raj alleged that the UP police opened fire at the protestors targeting the Muslim protestors only. He pointed out that no policeman was hurt in the incident. He further accused CM Yogi of engaging in terrorist activities to deal with the protestors.

"CM Yogi Adityanath is using the language of a terrorist. Not a single policeman has died in the riots, only Muslims have died. The people have been killed on the government's orders. These are terrorist activities of the government. This is not the language of a chief minister, this was a goon's language," Udit Raj said.

"Police used personal weapons to kill protestors"

The Congress leader also alleged that the police used "personal weapons" to attack and suppress the protestors. He called the anti-CAA protest as "one-sided".

"Police have used their personal weapons to kill the protestors. Such a one-sided protest has never taken place in India before, where people are being killed in riots and the police is unhurt. The protestors were being suppressed. They were even before trying to protest," Udit Raj alleged.

CM Yogi Adityanath claims no protestor died due to police bullet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday by trashing their charges against him on issues of crime and women empowerment.

Referring to the agitation against the amended citizenship law, Adityanath asserted that no trouble-maker died due to police bullet and claimed that they died in firing among themselves.

"Upadravi, upadravi ki goli se marey hain," (the trouble-makers have died from bullet of another trouble-maker)," he explained.

"Police should be appreciated. If someone is coming to die, how can he be alive? If someone comes out to kill an innocent person and he is challenged by police, then either he or the policemen have to die. No one died of a police bullet. A big conspiracy was revealed behind anti-CAA protests," he said.

Violent protests had erupted across Uttar Pradesh against the contentious law and several people had lost their lives after incidents of firing took place during protests. Several incidents of vandalism and damage to public property were also witnessed during the protests.

