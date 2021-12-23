Conjoined Twins From Amritsar Brave All Odds To Earn A Job at Punjab Power Corporation

Around the world, there are several people from whom inspiration can be drawn. They can range from billionaires to life coaches, and in some instances, people who excel in extraordinary circumstances. One such story is of Sohna & Mohna Singh, the conjoined twins of Amritsar who have braved all challenges of life with a broad smile on their faces.

The twins who often face empathy from people for sharing a body have made themselves capable enough to earn their living. The 18-year-old twins, who were born in 2003 near Amritsar in Punjab, have bagged a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), overcoming all odds.

Conjoined twins thank Punjab govt & Pingalwara Institution

Both brothers have studied electrical engineering at the Pingalwara Institution and have also gained some experience in the field before applying for the job. Sohna-Mohna started working at the PSPCL on December 20 after being hired by the Punjab government.

As per Ravinder Kumar, substation Jr Engineer, PSPCL, Sohna Singh got the job, and Mohna Singh helps him alongside. The twins work to look after the electrical appliances at the power corporation line. “Sohna-Mohna helps us look after the electrical appliances here. Punjab govt has hired them. Sohna got the job & Mohna helps alongside. They have work experience as well,” Ravinder Kumar said.

Speaking with ANI about the opportunity, the twins said, "We're very glad about the job & have joined on Dec 20. We thank the Punjab govt & the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity.”

As per reports, Sohna and Mohna were abandoned by their parents after their birth and were looked after by the Pingalwara Society, who brought them up and schooled them.

Reportedly the twins love to sing and are also taking singing classes to train themselves. After turning 18 in 2021, both have become eligible to cast their votes and are excited to cast their first vote in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Sohna and Mohna are conjoined from the torso and share some vital organs like the liver and gall bladder and a pair of legs but have a pair of arms, kidneys each. They have approached several medical institutes, including AIIMS Delhi for surgical separation, but have been advised not to consider it, as it could be fatal.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)