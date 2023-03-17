Conman Poses As PMO Official, Visits Border Post In J&K, Gets Z+ Security

Posing as a senior official from the Prime Minister's Office, a conman from Gujarat managed to fool the Jammu and Kashmir administration and its security apparatus by obtaining Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official lodging at a five-star hotel, and much more.

The imposter, identified as Kiran Bhai Patel, impersonated the Additional Director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister's Office and held a series of meetings with officials during his two visits to Srinagar earlier this year.

Patel posted a number of videos and images of his "official visits" to Kashmir while being escorted by paramilitary personnel on his verified Twitter account, the most recent of which was on March 2. He has over a thousand followers, including BJP Gujarat General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela.

The scenic valley of Gulmarg is a little piece of paradise cocooned by the mighty snow-clad mountains of the Pir Panjal range. Emerald green meadows, deep ravines and pine-forested hills make this meadow of flowers (the meaning of #Gulmarg) an ethereal sight.#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/XhPFUqWA6V — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 26, 2023

On Thursday, March 17, details of his arrest were made public after days of his detention on March 3, when a magistrate sent him to judicial custody.

According to reports, Patel claimed he had been tasked by the government with finding purchasers for apple orchards in south Kashmir. A handful of IAS officers were in awe of him since he was dropping names of influential politicians and bureaucrats in the capital.