Conman Sukesh Busts AAP's 'kill Leaders Conspiracy' Spin, Claims Ex-Dy CM Is In VVIP Ward

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has dropped yet another letter bomb against the Aam Aadmi Party over the claim that former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was kept with the most dangerous criminals in Tihar jail. Sukesh claimed that Sisodia was lodged in VVIP wards of the Tihar jail which has "all special facilities". Recently, AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Sisodia was kept in Tihar jail with "hardened criminals" alleging a conspiracy to kill the party's top leaders.

In his letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated that the Delhi jail administration "is full and fully under the control of AAP government in Delhi. "Manish Sisodia... is lodged in now Jail-1, Ward – 9, which is a VVIP ward in Tihar where till date only high profile VVIP persons have been lodged. Ward 9 of Jail 1, Tihar is almost 20,000/- sq.ft., separate ward with only 5 cells, which is well made with all amenities and has a personal badminton court," he said.

Sukesh claims Sisodia was lodged in VVIP ward

Adding further, Sukesh who is in Mandoli jail said, "When I was lodged first in Jail-1 in 2017, Satyendar Jain after visiting me in Tihar made sure I was in the said ward. So I myself was lodged in the said Ward-9 of Jail-1, VVIP ward from 2017 to 2018, hence I very well know the reality of the said ward where Sisodia is currently lodged. So all that you (Arvind Kejriwal) addressing in the media is a planned drama by you to play a victim card."

Sukesh also challenged the AAP supremo and Delhi CM to show the CCTV footage of the ward and VVIP cell of Ward-9, Jail -1, to the media and the people of the country. "Kejriwalji, you and Kailash ji are next, you will face the law, and all your dramas are over. Get yourselves prepared to join your dear partners in Tihar very soon. Your Kattar Immandar dramas are totally over. See you very soon this side," he said in his letter.

It is pertinent to mention that Sisodia who was lodged in Tihar in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, was sent into ED custody on Friday till March 17.