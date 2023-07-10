Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Seeks Transfer From Delhi Jail Amid 'threats From AAP Leaders'

Under-trial prisoner Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is at present lodged in Mandoli Jail has made an appeal to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to transfer him to jail outside Delhi citing security concerns. This comes in light of recent threats and harassment allegedly received by his lawyer from a person claiming to be an associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his colleague, Satyender Jain. The application and supporting evidence have also been forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor.

According to Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyer, Advocate Anant Malik, the threat call warned Sukesh to retract his statements and complaints against the AAP leaders. Further, it was claimed, as per the caller, that failing to comply would result in poisoning Sukesh Chandrasekhar's food in the jail. The caller explicitly mentioned Kejriwal, Jain, and the AAP party in the threatening conversation, claimed the lawyer. He also mentioned a similar threat received by Sukesh's mother from an individual, who allegedly claimed to be an associate of Kejriwal.

Sukesh's lawyer has also submitted recorded call conversation

It is being informed that Sukesh's lawyer has submitted the recorded call conversation, along with the application, to the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Home Minister of India. The lawyer has also lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner.

In his application, Sukesh asserted that the threats and harassment he and his lawyer have faced, indicate the involvement of Arvind Kejriwal and his associates. He accused them of attempting to silence him as he has been exposing their alleged corruption. Sukesh also claimed to have already provided testimony against Kejriwal, Satyender Jain, Kailash Gehlot, and Manish Sisodia before the High Powered Committee appointed by the L-G.

Complaint has also been given to Delhi CP

Expressing concerns about his safety and security, Sukesh has urged his transfer to a jail outside Delhi, which doesn’t come under the administration of the AAP government, until the investigations against the aforementioned individuals are completed. He even emphasized that the recent threats highlight the unsafe environment for him and his wife in the Delhi jails, which are under the control of the AAP-led government of Delhi. A separate complaint from Sukesh’s lawyer has also been received by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, along with the recorded call conversations as evidence.

Sources say that in wake of the seriousness of the allegations and the potential implications for the safety of Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his associates, a demand for swift thorough investigation has also been made by the applicant. As per information, an inquiry into the matter is being conducted.