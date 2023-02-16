Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Arrested By ED In Another Case Of Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested jailed 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar in another case of extortion and money laundering linked to duping ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore. Chandrashekhar has now been sent to a nine-day Enforcement Directorate remand.

According to the remand copy of ED, Japna who is a resident of Delhi’s Rajokri got a call from Chandrashekhar who identified himself as Vinod Raj Gopalan and said that the law secretary wants to talk to her.

Following this a second call came from the landline who introduced himself as the law secretary and asked the victim’s (Japna) husband to cooperate with him citing security in Tihar Jail.

Apart from this, money was also transferred to the account of a fake company in Hong Kong.

Why is Chandrashekhar a conman?

Chandrashekhar is already jailed after being detained by a federal investigation agency in 2021 in connection with allegations that he had defrauded and demanded money from wealthy people, including Aditi Singh, the wife of erstwhile Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

He is the main defendant in a case involving the money laundering of Rs 200 crore. In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were detained by the ED for allegedly operating an extortion ring from prison.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned several female Bollywood actors and models, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, on their suspected connections to Chandrashekhar in the case.