Sukesh Chandrashekhar Quizzed With Woman Who 'introduced' Him To Jacqueline Fernandez

Multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was confronted in Tihar Jail, along with his alleged aide Pinky Irani - the woman who allegedly introduced him to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators grilled the two accused in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion racket.

Irani, who was arrested by the ED officials on December 9 had reportedly introduced Chandrasekhar to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Both Irani and Chandrasekhar were learned to be quizzed on the same set of questions separately as well as together, for over three hours in the Jail.

The investigators asked about their links with Jacqueline and matters related to the money laundering operations. Their statements were also recorded by the federal agency.

Reports suggest that Irani was paid a huge sum to introduce Jacqueline to Chandrasekhar. Earlier, the ED had also confronted Irani with Jacqueline in the extortion case. The actress has been questioned on multiple occasions over her links with Chandrasekhar.

Why was Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED?

Jacqueline came under the ED scanner for allegedly receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, details of which were mentioned in the charge sheet filed last Saturday.

Chandrashekhar is accused of running an extortion racket while being locked up in the Rohini jail. He has claimed to have given Jacqueline presents like Persian cats, horses, crockery, jewellery, and more. Another actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED in October, in connection with the same case. The agency is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case.

Reports suggest that the ED is probing the possibility that the money was invested abroad and it was led by Chandrasekhar, who is accused in 21 cases.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case details

As per reports, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used high-profile applications to imitate landline numbers of government officials and contact people to extort money. Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul have been accused of using hawala networks and shell companies to park the money collected through the racket.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September for their alleged role in a cheating case. The Delhi Police has so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agency)