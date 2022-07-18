'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar Shifted Inside Tihar Jail After Prison Staffer Caught Passing Messages

'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been shifted from Central Jail no 3 to Central Jail no 8 in the Tihar jail complex, prison officials said on Monday.

The shift came after a medical assistant at Tihar Jail was allegedly seen taking "some papers" from Chandrashekhar and was caught sending them to his associates on WhatsApp.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said that "It was noticed on CCTV that a nursing orderly, who is a contractual staffer, was seen taking some papers from Chandrashekhar who was lodged in Jail number 3 of Tihar. However, after enquiry, it was learnt that it was a letter. We have written to Delhi Police in this regard." The official said Chandrashekhar was shifted from Central Jail no 3 to Central Jail no 8 of Tihar Jail.

Chandrashekhar was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against him for cheating and extorting money from several people, including Religare Enterprises’ promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Recently, a head warder was suspended following an enquiry by the jail authorities, which was pursued on the allegation of a prison staff that the head warder was helping Chandrashekhar inside.

"An enquiry was conducted and the head warder was suspended after the allegations were substantiated,” Goel said.

On July 13, the Supreme Court had directed Chandrashekhar – an alleged ‘conman’ who has claimed that some officials at Tihar Jail extorted Rs 12.5 crore from him -- to submit the list of persons and details about these payments.

The apex court, which was hearing a plea moved by Chandrashekhar and his wife seeking a shift from Tihar Jail citing a threat to their lives, questioned him as to who made the payment on his behalf. The court said it would go to the “root of the matter.” The bench, which posted the matter for hearing on July 26, observed that the affidavit filed by the authority claimed that while being in jail, Chandrashekhar was allegedly running a crime syndicate and was paying money to get access to a mobile phone and pass messages to his syndicate associates.