Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Slams Circulation Of Pics With Jacqueline; 'privacy Breached'

From behind the bars, Sukesh Chandrashekhar once again penned a letter wherein he highlighted that he was 'sad and disturbed' to see his private pictures with actor Jacqueline Fernandez being circulated. Calling it a total breach of privacy, the alleged conman once again reiterated that he and Fernandez were in a relationship - one that was 'not based on monetary benefits'- like was being projected.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar on gifts to Jacqueline: 'It's personal'

"Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting our relationship and her (Fernandez) in a wrong way as it is not easy for someone who has only loved without expecting anything, said Chandrashekhar, adding that she has no involvement in the ongoing money laundering case. He was arrested in August for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed thereafter, he, along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.

"I have gifted her things and done things for her family just like anyone else would do for his loved one in a relationship- it's personal. I don't understand why it is being made such a bid deal," Chandrashekar further wrote in the letter. The alleged conman added," At the same time I would like to again certain that none of it was proceeds of the so-called crime. It is all from legitimate earning and the same would be proved in the court of law."

What does the chargesheet say?

The chargesheet filed by the agency investigating the con case read, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

She also stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had purchased a horse called 'Espuela' through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received gifts viz 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned," it added

The exact quantum of proceeds of crime transferred to Jacqueline Fernandez is under progress, as per the investigative agency. "All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a Scheduled offence," the chargesheet read.