Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Weeps In His Jail Cell, Luxury Materials Found Inside

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was seen weeping in front of the jail officials in the latest CCTV visuals. Moreover, luxury items were also found in his jail cell. The prisons authority said an inquiry into the revelations will be conducted.

“The Jail Authority will conduct an inquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar,” informed the Prison officials. Notably, he is lodged in the Tihar Jail in a money laundering case that amounts to Rs 200 Crore. Among the fresh charges levelled against Chandrashekhar include Rs 3.5 Cr. that Malvinder Singh’s wife paid him to release his husband from jail.

#WATCH | Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell.



ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In a recent development, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case of extortion and money laundering linked to duping ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore. Chandrashekhar has now been sent to a nine-day Enforcement Directorate remand.

He is already jailed after being detained in a money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore, in which several female Bollywood actors and models, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were questioned, on their suspected connections to Chandrashekhar in the case.