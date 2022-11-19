Conman Sukesh Fires Fresh Salvo; 'Jain Wanted To Convert $20 Million In Rupees & Bitcoin'

Releasing yet another letter against AAP, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational claims pertaining to incarcerated Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. He claimed that Jain called him at 2 am in the morning in February 2017 seeking his help to convert $20 million in Indian rupees and bitcoin. According to the conman, the AAP leader revealed that the money has to be collected from his business associates who run a famous distillery in Bengaluru. Mentioning that this amount is being given to AAP, Jain allegedly insisted the amount should be converted and sent to Delhi by 11 am.

When Chandrasekhar was unable to organise the same at a short notice, he was asked to collect the money and hand it over to a jewellery store in Bengaluru. Thereafter, he asserted that the staff of his Bengaluru office complied with this and delivered 4 bags containing the aforesaid amount to the jewellery store. Maintaining that he has messages to back his story, the conman challenged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to accept a CBI inquiry. He stressed, "I promise you I will expose you every bit and I won't back out what pressure you are sending through jail administration".

Here is the conman's letter:

Reacting to this letter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla opined, "All these allegations are very serious and if these allegations are not true, why doesn't Kejriwal undergo a lie-detector test along with Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot whose names have surfaced? Was Satyendar Jain kept as a Minister only so that he could indulge in more such corruption and extortion inside Tihar jail? The question needs to be asked why Satyendar Jain who has been denied bail for 5 months, who hasn't got relief from courts, is continuing as a Minister?"

Conman's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Arvind Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.