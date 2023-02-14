In a shocking response from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on whether he still had feelings for actress Jacqueline Fernandez, he, in a confrontation with Republic TV, said, "Wish her a happy Valentine's Day from my end."

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals and the bollywood fraternity.

Notably, actress Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have locked horns in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Fernandez is accussed of receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekar – who is believed to have got the money for these gifts through various cons, including cheating a Delhi woman in 2021.

Blame game continues…

One one hand actress Nora Fatehi filed a criminal complaint against actress Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her by dragging her name in the Sukesh case.

Following this Delhi court is likely to take up the case for hearing on March 25. Nora Fatehi in her complaint said her reputation was tarnished by Jacqueline who was "obviously threatened" by Nora Fatehi's Bollywood career.

Sukesh exploited my emotions: Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez claimed that Sukesh deceived her, exploited her emotions, and destroyed her career. At least three times per day, Sukesh used to give her a call from prison without ever mentioning that he was there.

It is pertinent to note that Sukesh constantly shifted where he lived – from Chennai to Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai – as FIRs were filed against him for new cases.

He allegedly convinced a couple along with his wife Maria, who had a business in Chennai that they would be awarded a Rs 132 crore contract for dispensing sanitary napkins around Karnataka if they made an initial investment of Rs 19 crore.

The couple then allegedly obtained a bank loan and transferred the funds to private accounts as mentioned by Sukesh, who had been posing as a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer.