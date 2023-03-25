Conman Sukesh Pens Loving Letter For Jacqueline Fernandez On His Birthday; 'My Baby...'

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is serving punishment in a money laundering case has penned down a loving letter for Bolloywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occassion of his birthday. The conman lodged in Tihar jail in his released letter addressed the actress as 'baby', 'Botta Bomma' and called her love "the bestest gift he has ever received".

It is pertinent to mention that Sukesh has claimed of being in a relationship with the actress but Jacqueline has denied the claims.

Conman Sukesh in his letter wrote, "My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma".

"You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, and greetings. I feel blessed, thank you", he said.

Earlier, during a confrontation with Republic TV, the conman said he still had feelings for the actress and "Wish her a happy Valentine's Day from my end."

'I was in a relationship with Jacqueline': Conman Sukesh

In 2021, Chandrashekhar wrote a hand-written letter reportedly from the prison stating that he was in a relationship with Fernandes, and as part of it, he had given expensive gifts which includes Persian cats, with one of them costing around Rs 9 lakh, a horse which is priced around Rs 50 lakh, exquisite expensive crockery and much more.

Republic accessed the explosive letter where Chandrashekhar responded to reports doing the rounds about him. "It's time that my version of the story is put out so that once the truth comes. people realise how agencies frame cases and make people scapegoats," he said in the letter addressed to the media.

In the letter, Chandrashekhar specifically talked about his relationship with Jacqueline. "I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason why I had given gifts and initiated transactions but it is my personal life and none of the amounts was from any (illegal) proceeds. The court will decide if or not they were."

"She (Jacqueline) has nothing to do with the case," Chandrashekhar added. In relation to the case, Jacqueline was called by the investigative agency a number of times and her statements are recorded thereafter.

Chandrashekhar was arrested in August for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.