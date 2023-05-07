Conman Sukesh Writes To L-G, Claims He Paid For Designer Decor In Kejriwal’s Home

In what may appear to be mounting trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is already facing allegations of spending Rs 44.78 crore on renovating his residence, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently under police custody, wrote a fresh letter to the Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, claiming to have funded lavish furnishings in Kejriwal's house.

"During the said renovation and post, there were high-end furniture and bedding that were paid for by me for the very same residence of Arvind Kejriwal, which is currently under scrutiny," the letter read. Further in the letter, he claimed that the furniture was selected by Delhi CM himself and APP leader Satyendar Jain based on images that were shared by him on WhatsApp and FaceTime chats to their respective phones.

Conman Sukesh pens new letter to L-G amid Delhi CM's house renovation row

This development came after Saxena asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to gather all relevant records against Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 44.78 crore expenditure case. He also directed the officials to examine the records related to the expenditure and submit a report for the perusal of the L-G.

In his letter to Delhi LT, the conman claimed that the APP supremo had paid lakhs for a range of expensive house decorations. "Apart from this furniture, he wanted silver crockery, which was given by a famous South Indian jeweller worth Rs 90 lakhs in exchange for an allotment and kickback in the Karol Bagh project of the jeweller introduced by me. There were 15 thali plates and 20 silver glasses, a few idols and multiple bowls and spoons in all pure silver, delivered to the official residence," the letter read.

On the other hand, the Aam Adami Party has already dismissed the allegations related to the expenditure. Conman Chandrashekhar, who is currently facing several cases of extortion, cheating, and money laundering, is under police custody in Delhi's Mandoli jail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16, 2023, for allegedly duping businessman Malvinder Singh's wife, Japna Singh, for 3.5 crore.