Conman Sukesh’s Custody Extended Till Feb 27 After Luxury Items Found Inside His Jail Cell

In a big development in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, the Patiala House Court on Friday extended the custody of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till Monday, February 27. The development came after the central investigation agency said that some new facts and evidence have been found in connection to the money laundering case.

According to sources, it has been found that the co-accused Deepak Ramdani and jail officer DS Meena will also be interrogated together on the second day of the interrogation. Apart from Chandrasekhar, the court has also extended the accused Deepak Ramdani’s custody by five more days.

ED issues summon to film producer Karim Morani

In order to expand its probe in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued fresh summons to film producer Karim Morani. The development came after the investigation agency found out that Morani was in touch with Chandrasekhar.

Notably, Morani is currently logged in Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai.

Luxury items found inside Sukesh's jail cell

Amid the ongoing probe in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, the police team on Thursday recovered luxury items like Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80 thousand from his Mandoli jail cell. The development was reported after the prison cell of the conman was raided by the jail authorities.

In the exclusive CCTV footage accessed by Republic, Sukesh can be seen standing quietly on one side of the room while officials raided his cell.