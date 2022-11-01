Conman Sukesh's Letter: BJP Asks Kejriwal Why He Is Not Sacking Satyendar Jain

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why he is not removing Satyendar Jain from the post of minister even after he was accused of receiving Rs 10 crore as "protection money" from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Lodged in the Mandoli jail here, Chandrashekhar has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging that Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

Chandrashekhar's letter, written on October 7, was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh.

"Why is Kejriwal not sacking Satyendra Jain even after yet another criminal offence by him has come to light," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked at a joint press conference with party MP Parvesh Verma.

Verma alleged that Jain, who is lodged in jail in a money laundering case, is running his "business" from prison.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar also alleged that more than Rs 50 crore was given to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a promise of giving him an important post in the party in South Zone, and helping him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

He also alleged that he was visited by Jain, who was the prisons minister then, in Tihar jail, where he was lodged after his arrest in the 'two leaves symbol corruption case' in 2017.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal rubbished the allegations, saying it is an attempt to divert people's attention from the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi.

Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in May in connection with a money laundering case. Portfolios held by Jain, including health, home, power and urban development, were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after his arrest.

However, Jain continues to be a minister without charge in the Delhi Cabinet.

