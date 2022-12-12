Conman Sukesh's Plea Gets Reply From Delhi Police; 'Running Crime Syndicate From Tihar'

On the direction of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police submitted a reply to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s petition seeking transfer from Tihar Jail to Mandoli jail in the national capital. In the report filed through Advocate Rajat Nair, the Delhi Police has retorted to the 'threat to life' claim, saying that Chandrasekhar's sole 'aim and intention' was to get a transfer from the jail, as he was unable to carry out his 'crime syndicate' from the premises.

"That Petitioner No.1 (Chandrasekhar) herein has repeatedly committed offenses including that of money laundering during his incarceration in the jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his abilities to con people," said the Delhi Police, in the counter affidavit.

The affidavit further read, "During his custody, it has been found that he has been repeatedly using mobile phones and impersonating high-ranking Government Officials and making extortions of hundreds of crores of rupees. The present petition seeking his transfer to another prison is yet another ploy to repeat the same misdemeanours in another jail facility and exploits the loopholes where the jail authorities are not familiar with his innovative methods of con-manship."

SC asks Delhi Police to file a reply to Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea

A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, which had earlier sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on the petition by Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose seeking their transfer, had on November 28 asked the police to file their reply, noting that the couple was 'again complaining'. “File a counter. He is again complaining. Take a factual report and inform us,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Chandrasekhar and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people. They filed the petition earlier this month alleging that after being shifted to Mandoli jail from Tihar Jail pursuant to the apex court’s order on August 23, Chandrasekhar was assaulted.