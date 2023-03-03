Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma To Stake Claim Shortly, Has BJP's Formal Support

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday morning to stake claim to form the next government. Sangma, the president of the ruling NPP, asserted that NPP MLAs are on their way to meet Governor Phagu as the election results were declared last night (March 2).

Speaking to Republic TV, Conrad Sangma said, "As elections results were declared last night, NPP MLAs are on their way to meet Governor Phagu. We will proceed as a party and BJP has given its formal support to us. We will meet the Governor and request him to invite the National People's Party to form the government."

Sangma further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing ceremony. We are waiting for confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office. As PM Modi and Amit Shah will be attending the ceremony, we will have to wait for the dates for the swearing-in ceremony according to the PMO's office.

Sangma speaks on post-poll violence

Speaking about post-poll violence in West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said, "It is very unfortunate, it shouldn't have happened. We understand the sentiments of people. Violence took place in different locations but as of now things are under control."

Further, Sangma urged people of all political parties not to get into any kind of violence in the state as NPP has won democratically.

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27. On the other hand, BJP won two seats, United Democratic Party (11), Congress (5), Trinamool Congress (5), and Voice of the People Party (4).