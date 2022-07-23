Conservation Efforts Must Retain Aesthetic & Historic Values: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said the conservation efforts of sacred places and heritage sites must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of the Union territory’s great civilisational and cultural legacy.

Sinha chaired a meeting to review the action plan for effective implementation of the scheme for ‘Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Ancient Cultural Heritage’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme was envisaged in order to identify the sacred places and heritage sites requiring intervention, carrying out their revival, restoration or renovation work, ensuring protection and longevity of these places, besides promoting restoration wherever damage have occurred to these places.

“The conservation efforts must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of our great civilisational and cultural legacy”, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha directed the Culture Department to adopt value-based conservation with the help of experts.

The department should also ensure transparency and effective on site monitoring of the projects, he added.

Identify shrines, places having historical, cultural, religious significance and work should follow value-based methodologies and integrated approach to conservation. Take up the projects that reflect the representations of every community and every sect, he said.

While reviewing the division and category wise details of the 35 projects (18 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir) approved by the executive committee, including Temples, Shrines, Gurudwaras, Forts, Church, Sculptures and Bowli, the Lt Governor directed the department for early start of the work on the projects already approved.

He also advised the department to put focus on developing digital library to promote intangible heritage and knowledge heritage.

Stressing on the welfare measures for the local artists, the Lt Governor asked the department to make dedicated efforts for the handholding of artists.

He advised the department to rope in seasoned and experienced master artists from J-K to train the young artists.

Emphasising on promoting the culture of J-K among the people of other states and vice versa, the Lt Governor called for organising cultural exchange programmes of artists with other states and UTs, furthering the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ movement.

He asked the department to send proposals of some potential projects to the Centre that can be included in the existing schemes and programmes of the central government.

Sinha asked the department to take up the issue with the Culture department, Government of India for speedy execution of conservation and restoration of Shergarhi in Kashmir and Mubarak Mandi in Jammu, which is the symbol of our great architectural heritage.

The department was also advised to spread information regarding the places of tourists’ interest in the UT through booklets at airports. PTI SSB RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)